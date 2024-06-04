Rahul Gandhi Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha election 2024 results of the UP's Raebareli and Kerala's Wayanad constituencies will be declared today, June 4. The counting of votes polled in Raebareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituencies, where Rahul Gandhi fought as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, will be counted from 8 am onwards. LiveMint will be running a LIVE blog on Raebareli and Wayanad Election Results 2024. Stay tuned with LiveMint for Raebareli and Wayanad Election Results 2024 LIVE.
Who is Rahul Gandhi contested against in Raebareli and Wayanad? Rahul Gandhi was a Congress candidate from Wayanad, Kerala Lok Sabha seat and Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. In the elections, Rahul Gandhi contested against BJP's state president of Kerala – K Surendran – from Wayanad and BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli, who also contested against Sonia Gandhi in 2019.
Who won in Wayanad and Raebareli in 2019?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad by 706,367 votes and is contesting from the same seat again this time, hoping to repeat the same feat.
In addition, he is also contesting from Congress' safest seat, Raebareli, in Uttar Pradesh, which was previously won by his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, from 2004 to 2019. In 2019, Sonia Gandhi won the seat by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.
Will Rahul Gandhi continue his winning streak in Wayanad and keep the family bastion Raebareli?
Rahul Gandhi Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Prior to Rahul Gandhi, the Raebareli seat was won by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2019. However, Congress' roots in the seat way past that with notable figures like Feroze Gandhi (1952,1957) and Indira Gandhi (1967, 1971, 1980) also contesting from the seat in the past.