Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that if the Opposition's INDIA bloc comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, it will “dispose off the Agniveer scheme into the dustbin". Gandhi was speaking during an election rally in Mahendragarh, Haryana, on Wednesday.

"The youth of the Haryana and other states protect the borders of India. They have a feeling of patriotism in their heart...but Narendra Modi has turned the soldiers of India into labourers by introducing the Agniveer scheme," Gandhi said at the rally.

“Modiji says there are two types of ‘shaheed [martyrs]’. One is normal jawan or officer. Their family will get pension and all the other benefits. The other is he youth from the poor families who has been given the name of Agniveer...they will not be considered martyred and they won't get pensions or anty other benefits...If INDIA bloc forms the government in the country, it will dispose off the Agniveer scheme into the dustbin."

Here are top 5 quotes of Rahul Gandhi from Haryana rally:

1. Rahul Gandhi said, “...I am not a king, PM Modi is. I never want to be one. I am your son, brother but not the king." His statement came amid PM Modi repeatedly calling Rahul Gandhi a “shehzaada [prince]".

2. Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM over famers' loan waiver issue. He said, “Modiji has said that waiving off farmers' loan will ruin the habits of farmers. “Does loan waiver only ruin the habits of farmers? Not those of billionaires? If waiving off farmers' loans and improving their lives is 'breaking a habit', then we will do this not just once but repeatedly."

3. The Congress leader accused PM Modi of waiving off the loan of ₹16 lakh crore of a few capitalists of the country. He said, “If Narendra Modi can waive off the loan of ₹16 lakh crore of a few capitalists of the country, then the Congress will waive off the farmers' loans. The amount of money that Narendra Modi gave to the billionaires, we will give that much money to the farmers, labourers and the poor of the country."

4. Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost his reputation in the country today. “The image and reputation that PM Modi had is no longer there," he added.

5. Rahul Gandhi said he did a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of thousands of kilometres, where people talked about inflation, unemployment and farmers' problems. “But there will be no talk of unemployment, inflation and farmers in the media. Only Narendra Modi's face and Ambani's wedding will be shown there," he added.

