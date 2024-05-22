Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi turned soldiers into labourers: Top 5 quotes from Haryana rally
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said if the INDIA bloc forms the government in the country, “it will dispose off the Agniveer scheme into the dustbin.” Here are top 5 quotes of Rahul Gandhi from Haryana rally:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that if the Opposition's INDIA bloc comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, it will “dispose off the Agniveer scheme into the dustbin". Gandhi was speaking during an election rally in Mahendragarh, Haryana, on Wednesday.