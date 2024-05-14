Rahul Gandhi shares vision for Raebareli, recalls emotional connect with Amethi in new video with Sonia Gandhi
In the 6-minute video, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Our family has a relationship of over 100 years with Amethi and Raebareli.” He said the relationship with Raebareli and Amethi is different.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared his plan for the Raebareli constituency, from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In a video posted on X, Gandhi said he plans to "connect Raebareli with the rest of the country".