'Rahul Gandhi should have contested from Varanasi against PM Modi': Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod also called Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi a “victim” of “conspiracy in the family and party”. His statement came after Gandhi's name didn't feature in the list of Lok Sabha candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli seat.
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod said on Friday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should have contested from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he did not want to contest from Amethi.
