Congress leader and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi is set contest from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, according to media reports citing newly appointed President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Ajay Rai. "Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Ajay Rai said. Notably, Rahul Gandhi had lost the Amethi seat to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Ajay rai confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Amethi entering the boxing ring opposite Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Smriti Irani.

Amethi is one of Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, which Rahul Gandhi had lost to Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi had contested from Amethi and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituencies and subsequently became the MP from Wayanad after losing to Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Amethi, along with Rae Bareilli used to be a well known Congress stronghold. The Amethi seat was fought by Sonia Gandhi for Congress. Mother Gandhi vacated the seat in 2004, paving way for son Gandhi to contest elections from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

The constant cat and mouse game that plays out between Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi is set to test waters in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections,w here BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) looks to win for a third straight term with Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to power.

Priyanka Gandhi to contest 2024 Lok Sabha Polls from Varanasi?

On speculations of Priyanka Gandhi contesting in the 2024 election, Rai said that Priyanka Gandhi will contest from wherever she wants to.

"If Priyanka Gandhi wishes to contest from Varanasi, every worker would strive to make her win," he added.

Ajay Rai was the Congress candidate in Varanasi both in 2014 and 2019 and lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moreover, businessman Robert Vadra early strongly pitched for his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to fight the 2024 general elections, saying people will feel good if she comes to Lok Sabha and the party could field her from a seat such as Amethi or Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"...I feel Priyanka should reach the Parliament first and people will feel good if she comes to Lok Sabha. Be it Amethi or Sultanpur, wherever the party seems fitting, I would like her to contest the Lok Sabha election..," Vadra told news agency ANI.