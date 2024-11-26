’Stubbornness’ among 3 mistakes by Rahul Gandhi that cost INDIA bloc in Maharashtra. Other issues are…

The INDIA bloc's recent electoral defeat in Maharashtra has sparked internal tensions, with Rahul Gandhi's actions cited as vital trigger. Allies are questioning his 'stubbornness' and strategy, raising concerns about the future of the alliance amid the soaring influence of the BJP.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated26 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi during Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi during Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting (PTI)

All is not well with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. The Opposition front faced yet another electoral defeat. The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was trounced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra.

While poll results aren't favourable, the aftermath was visible in bloc's Monday meeting called by the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The first one to withdraw from the meeting was the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Mamata Banerjee-led party said its leaders were busy at their national executive meeting in Kolkata.

Also Read | 26 November Constitution Day: Modi govt, INDIA bloc spar over list of speakers

The meeting wasn't held on just another random day.  It was the first day of the Parliament's winter session. As the TMC convincingly won all six assembly seats that went for bypolls in West Bengal, the party's general secretary Kunal Ghosh signalled unease within the Congress' ‘big brother’ attitude in the alliance.

“Mamata Banerjee has blocked the BJP in every election. Hemant Soren has also stopped the BJP in Jharkhand. But in Maharashtra, they (Congress) could not stop the BJP," Ghosh said while advising the Congress to "analyse themselves".

Also Read | ‘Those rejected 90 times by people do not allow…’: PM Modi takes jibe at Oppn

"If it can happen in Bengal and Jharkhand, why did the Congress fail to stop the BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra? The Congress should analyse why it lost. Whenever the responsibility has fallen on Congress, it has been unable to stop the BJP," he added.

The TMC's resentment took a serious turn when its leader, Kalyan Banerjee, suggested that Mamata Banerjee should be made the leader of the INDIA bloc.

Also Read | Sambhal violence: ‘Unity, constitution not communalism…,’ says Rahul Gandhi

Here's what went wrong

According to a News18 report, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made three "mistakes" that the allies feel impacted the bloc.

Rahul Gandhi engaged himself with attacks on Veer Savarkar. Both Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, head of a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had a problem with this.

After the poll debacle in Maharashtra, both leaders felt that Gandhi's attack on Savarkar hurt them and helped the BJP with its agenda of “batenge toh katenge". Despite warnings that it would cause harm, News18 reported. Gandhi did not pay heed and continued on his path.

Also Read | Winter Session of Parliament to begin on a stormy note today

Rahul Gandhi's demand for caste survey and the Congress' inability to counter BJP's narrative of end to reservation if the grand old party came to power was another factor that cost the Opposition alliance.

The narrative's intensity could potentially affect allies such as the TMC, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to subsequent state elections.

Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister as being involved in crony capitalism was also something that the allies felt would just not work. According to News18 report, the allies requested Gandhi to refrain from advancing this narrative, but he refused to give up.

Also Read | Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Hemant Soren to take oath as CM on Nov 26
Mamata Banerjee has blocked the BJP in every election. But in Maharashtra, they (Congress) could not stop the BJP.

The report also cited sources as saying that some within Gandhi’s group, too, had advised him against the “Constitution in danger" narrative.

It is this “stubbornness" that has now hurt the allies.

If it can happen in Bengal and Jharkhand, why did the Congress fail to stop the BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra?
Key Takeaways
  • Internal conflicts within the INDIA bloc highlight the fragile nature of political alliances.
  • Rahul Gandhi’s approach and refusal to heed allies’ advice may jeopardize future electoral prospects.
  • The BJP’s narrative continues to dominate, challenging opposition parties to reassess their strategies.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Business NewsElections’Stubbornness’ among 3 mistakes by Rahul Gandhi that cost INDIA bloc in Maharashtra. Other issues are…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.20
    02:18 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.75 (1.97%)

    Adani Power share price

    439.65
    02:18 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -7.2 (-1.61%)

    GAIL India share price

    195.05
    02:18 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-2.06%)

    Vedanta share price

    447.40
    02:18 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.25 (0.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,181.85
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    74.05 (6.68%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.20
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.05 (2.26%)

    Wipro share price

    586.60
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.85 (0.66%)

    Praj Industries share price

    802.60
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.43%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,780.00
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -222.7 (-7.42%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    909.95
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -57.7 (-5.96%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Emami share price

    662.00
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -31.05 (-4.48%)
    More from Top Losers

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.63
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.65 (9.31%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,116.95
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    139.6 (7.06%)

    Sonata Software share price

    590.20
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    38.65 (7.01%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,538.90
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    97.2 (6.74%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.