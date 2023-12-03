Rajasthan Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The counting of votes for Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 will start today at 8 am. The Rajasthan Election 2023 Result of 199 Assembly constituencies will be announced today when the Election Commission ends the counting of the votes. Catch Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 or Vidhan Sabha Chunav LIVE News Updates only at LiveMint.
A high voltage election campaign spanning over months, a paper leak scandal, a divided ruling party, infighting and frequent barbs all boil down to this day, December 3, when the Election Commission will declare the Rajasthan Election Result 2023. The exit poll results on November 30 failed to give a clear majority to either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), showing a tight contest between the two leading political parties with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Vasundhara Raje all fighting a fierce battle.
While the exit poll results have predicted a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and the BJP, the ruling party has exuded confidence that Ashok Gehlot would be back as a chief minister for a second term. The BJP has, however, relied on the paper leak scandals, Congress infighting and violence against women to create a narrative against Congress and unseat it from the Rajasthan throne. Another contender we will be closely following is Sachin Pilot who is contesting from the Tonk Assembly constituency. Stay tuned for Rajasthan Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates only at Mint.
Will Pilot land safely in Tonk, Rajasthan?
Rajasthan Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Will Pilot (Sachin) land safely in Tonk constituency? The counting will begin shortly and we will know if he's leading or trailing from the Tonk seat/
Stage is set, early trends to start pouring in shortly
Rajasthan Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The stage is now set to declare who leads Rajasthan for the next five years. While the Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 will not be declared as soon as the counting begins, we will get to know who leads on the first seats. The early trends to start pouring in shortly.
In mood for celebration, Congress worker dresseds up as Lord Hanuman | Watch
Counting in Rajasthan election of votes to begin soon
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The counting of the votes will begin soon now to declare who will win the state of Rajasthan.
'I will get mandate of people of Bikaner': Congress' BD Kalla
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: “I can say that I will get mandate of people of Bikaner and enter the Legislative Assembly...Congress will repeat government in the state," BD Kalla said.
All preparations made across 36 counting centres
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: All the arrangements for counting of votes have been made in Rajasthan, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said on Saturday.
"All the arrangements for counting votes have been made. The counting of votes will be done at 36 centres at the headquarters of district election officers in a centralised way. For that, all the arrangements have been made," Gupta said.
The 2018 election result: Congress 100, BJP 73
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Result, Congress had won 100 seats, falling short of crossing majority by one seat in the 200-member Assembly, while the BJP bagged only 73 seats.
One hour left for vote counting to begin, stay tuned
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Less than an hour is left for the Election Commission to begin the vote counting in Rajasthan to declare the Assembly Election Result 2023.
BJP say it will win with a 'huge majority’
Congress confident it will form govt with full majority
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Congress Rajasthan President has exuded confidence that his party will form the next government with full majority, citing people support. “The voters of Rajasthan have shown their full faith & support to Congress candidates because of the good governance of the party...The guarantee of Congress and the work done by the Congress government for 5 years, the public wants this government should be formed again. We will form a government with a full majority," Dotasara said.
BJP is coming to power in Rajasthan if history is repeated today
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Do you know since 2003, the state of Rajasthan has been switching parties at the helm every five years? That means, no party has won Rajasthan Assembly Election for the second time since 2003.
In 2003, Ashok Gehlot was made the chief minister. In 2008, the BJP won and Vasundhara Raje sat on the CM seat. In 2013 and 2018, Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje, respectively, sat on the Rajasthan throne. If history is repeated today, it is the BJP's turn to rule the state for the next five years. However, we still don't know who will become the next chief minister if BJP is elected to power.
D-Day looms for both Congress and BJP
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: All parties wait with baited breaths as the Election Commission prepares to count the votes polled in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023. Will it be Congress senior Ashok Gehlot making a comeback for a second term as the chief minister or will the BJP unseat him to takeover the state it lost in 2018?
Looks like Congress is already in mood for celebration!
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Congress workers have gathered outside the Congress office in Delhi and burst crackers ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Election Results. It is important to note that there has been no indication of Congress winning in Rajasthan, so far at least. The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am and the early trends will start pouring only then. Until then, you stay with us for some quick facts and updates from Rajasthan as we track who's winning in Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023.
Who are the main contenders in Rajasthan Election?
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Apart from Ashok Gehlot, who has been contesting from the Sardarpura Assembly constituency, the top contenders this time in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023 are Sachin Pilot who has been contesting from Tonk. Former CM and BJP stalwart Vasundhara Raje has been fielded from the Jalrapatan constituency. The BJP heavyweight has been winning Jhalrapatan since 2003.
What did the exit poll results say?
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The exit poll results for Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 – which mostly saw a two-cornered contest between the BJP and the Congress – have predicted a BJP advantage over the Congress. But some have also predicted a hung Assembly, indicating a battle between the two leading parties.
Only India Today-Axis My India, News24 Today's Chanakya and Times Now ETG seem to have given Congress an edge over the BJP.
Will Ashok Gehlot make a comeback?
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: This is a high-stakes battle for incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot amid a government marred with infighting and paper leak scandals. Despite that, Ashok Gehlot is riding on the shortcomings of the BJP-led Central government to comeback to the power in Rajasthan for the second time. Will he be able to make a comeback?
Rajasthan election vote counting to begin at 8 am
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: After months of campaign, controversies and barbs, the judgment day in Rajasthan is finally here! The Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared today. The counting of the votes polled in the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 or Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Chunav will begin at 8 am. The early trends in the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Result will start pouring in from 8 am as the Election Commission starts counting votes as two prominent political contenders – the BJP and the Congress – anxiously await with baited breaths the state’s decision for the ruling post. By 10 am, it might be clear who will be forming the next govt in the state. The Rajasthan Election 2023 was held across 199 Assembly constituencies. The majority mark political parties need to form the next government in Rajasthan is 100 seats. Will Congress be back for a second term or would BJP dethrone the grand-old party and stage a comeback? We will know today as the Election Commission begins counting the votes. Keep watching this space for Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates or Vidhan Sabha Chunav.
