Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released names of candidates for five seats on October 29 for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections, reported ANI.

The list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections includes Mahendra Bhadu from Suratgarh, Jaspreet Kaur from Raisinghnagar, Tarusha Parashar from Hawa Mahal Assembly, Dwarika Prasad from Lalsot and Brahm Singh Gurjar from Sawai Madhopur.

Also read: Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: AAP reveals second list of 21 candidates BSP released a list of 20 candidates earlier on October 27 in which the party has put forward Babu Lal Salvi from Nathdwara against Assembly Speaker and veteran Congress leader CP Joshi.

Aam Aadmi Party also announced second list of 21 candidates, on October 28, for elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

Also read: Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress releases third list of candidates, Rajendra Prateek, Narendra Budania among 19

The list of candidates includes Manish Sharma who will be contesting from Bikaner West assembly, Archit Gupta from Civil Lines assembly, Rohit Josh who will be contesting from Jodhpur assembly, Narpat Singh who will be contesting from Marwar Junction assembly among others.

Also read: Rajasthan Assembly polls: AAP releases first list of 23 candidates AAP released its first list of 23 candidates on October 26 for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled for November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3, reported PTI. The list includes Dr. Harish Raheja, who will be contesting from the Ganganagar assembly constituency, Rajendra Mavar as the candidate from Pilani and Devendra Katara representing Dungarpur.

The Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 2018 assembly elections. Ashok Gehlot assumed power with the backing of BSP MLAs and independents.

