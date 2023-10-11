Rajasthan Assembly Poll dates changed by ECI. Elections to be held on…

Rajasthan Assembly Elections dates have been postponed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) . The assembly polls will now be held on 25 November instead of 23 November. The counting of votes will take place on 3 December.

The ECI cited "large-scale" weddings and social engagements for postponing the election dates.

In a statement, the EC said the decision was taken following representations made by various parties and social organisations for a change of the date of poll "considering large-scale wedding/social engagements on that day (November 23) which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll".

"The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 (Thursday) to 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)," it added.

The counting of votes will take place as scheduled on December 3, along with the same for four other state assembly polls.

The poll panel announced the assembly poll schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram on Monday.

(This is breaking news. Please refresh page for further updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!