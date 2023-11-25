Rajasthan Polls: Over 68% voter turnout, two deaths, few incidents of violence mark battle between Congress, BJP
Rajasthan Assembly Elections witnessed a 68.24% voter turnout, with polling booths open from 7 am to 6 pm. Two deaths due to cardiac arrest and incidents of violence were reported.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The state of Rajasthan voted to elect representatives to their 200-member Legislative Assembly on Saturday 25 November. The state registered more than 68 per cent voter turnout by 5 pm on Saturday. Rajasthan Assembly Elections passed off peacefully barring a few stray incidents of violence.