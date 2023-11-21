Rajasthan Polls: PM Modi accuses Congress of corruption, nepotism; Rahul Gandhi hits back with ‘Panauti Modi’
Rajasthan Assembly Polls: Campaigning, mudslinging, blame games have all intensified with the BJP attacking the incumbent Congress government in Rajasthan, and Congress attacking BJP.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The Assembly polls to the western state of India will be held on 25 November. A straight battle between Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will also partially determine which of the two parties stand a better chance to taking charge in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.