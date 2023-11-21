Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The Assembly polls to the western state of India will be held on 25 November. A straight battle between Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will also partially determine which of the two parties stand a better chance to taking charge in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections .

Campaigning, mudslinging, blame games have all intensified with the BJP attacking the incumbent Congress government in Rajasthan, and Congress attacking BJP.

What BJP said in Rajasthan?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress is a symbol of corruption, nepotism and appeasement -- three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation.

Union Homes Minister Amit Shah also accused the Congress party and the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan of being "anti-backward class".

"As long as three enemies of the country -- corruption, nepotism and appeasement -- are among us, it will be difficult to fulfil the resolution to make India a developed nation. The Congress is the biggest symbol of these three evils," Modi told the gathering.

"Be it Congress MLAs or ministers, everyone is unruly and the public is suffering. The Congress has handed over the people of Rajasthan to robbers, rioters, tyrants and criminals," he said.

"Today, even children in Rajasthan are saying 'Gehlot ji, you won't get votes'," he added.

"Congress party and Gehlot government are anti-backward class. For many years, the Congress party opposed the report of the Mandal Commission and the Congress party did not give constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission," Shah said.

What Congress said in Rajasthan?

"PM means Panauti Modi," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings bad luck.

Referring to India's loss in the cricket world cup final against Australia, Gandhi used the term associated with bad luck. The word 'panauti' has been trending on social media since the defeat in the match, attended by Prime Minister Modi at the Ahmedabad stadium named after him.

Gandhi alleged Modi diverts people's attention while industrialist Adani picks their pockets.

He said Modi "comes on TV and says 'Hindu- Muslim' and sometimes goes to a cricket match. It is a different matter that the match was lost. Panauti."

"PM means Panauti Modi," Gandhi continued.

The comment however, drew controversy with BJP demanding apology fromthe Congress leader for his ‘shameful, disgraceful’ remarks.

