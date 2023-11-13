Rajasthan Assembly Polls: Relatives face off in 4 seats including husband vs wife, nieces vs uncles
Relatives will face off in the high-stakes Rajasthan Assembly elections, including a husband against his wife and nieces against their uncles. Polling in all 200 constituencies will take place on November 25.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The high-stakes Assembly polls that will be held on 25 November, will also witness relatives pitted against each other including a husband contesting his wife and nieces up against their uncles.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message