Rajasthan Civic Polls Results 2026: Seat details of BJP, Congress, AAP, BAP, BSP, RLP, CPI (M) - Winning and trailing

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its lead over the Congress in the Rajasthan urban local body elections on 14 September, winning 3,587 wards against the opposition party's 3,050 as results for more than 8,700 wards were declared.

In a major shot in the arm for the ruling BJP over halfway through its tenure in Rajasthan, the party is set to form a Board in majority of the urban local bodies, according to the counting trends so far, Indian Express reported.

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Verdict in key municipal corporations presented a mixed picture, news agency PTI said.

The saffron secured a clear majority in the 80-member Udaipur Municipal Corporation by winning 53 wards. The Congress won 23, Independents three, and the CPI(M) one.

The saffron secured a clear majority in the 80-member Udaipur Municipal Corporation by winning 53 wards. The Congress won 23, Independents three, and the CPI(M) one.

The Congress emerged victorious in Ajmer and Pali.

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Bharatpur threw up an anomalous picture as Independents won or led in 36 of its 65 wards, compared to the BJP's 20 and Congress's seven. The BSP and RLP won one each.

How BJP, Congress, Independents performed? Bharatpur is Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's hometown. In Ajmer, of its 80 wards, Congress won 37, BJP 32, and Independents 11. In the 65-ward Pali Nagar Nigam, Congress won 29, while BJP won 21 and Independents won 15.Pali is the hometown of BJP state president Madan Rathore.

Independents put up a strong performance across the state, winning 2,024 wards, emerging as a potentially decisive force in several urban bodies.

Of the 10,244 wards for which counting was held, results for 8,787 were declared till 2.15 pm.

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Of 10,244 wards, the BJP won 4,006 wards, Congress 3,490, Independents 2,205, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 59, CPI(M) 37, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 37 and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) eight, as per Rajasthan State Election Commission's official data on the website as on 4 PM, 14 September.

Repolling at one booth in Jaipur will be held on September 11.

The elections are being seen as an important political test for the Sharma-led BJP government and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

When was voting held? Polling for the 309 urban local bodies happened in two phases on September 9 and 11. A total of 10,245 councillors are to be elected in 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities. More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

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In the municipal election cycle held between November 2019 and February 2021, Rajasthan had 196 urban local bodies comprising 7,500 wards.

After the elections for mayors and chairpersons, the Congress controlled 123 of the 196 urban bodies and the BJP 64, while Independents and other parties headed nine.

The BJP is set to form a Board in a majority of the urban local bodies.

Mayors and chairpersons will be elected on September 21, followed by deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents on September 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.