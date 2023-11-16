The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its poll manifesto for Rajasthan today ahead of the Assembly election 2023. The BJP manifesto will be released by party chief JP Nadda in Jaipur. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said JP Nadda will release the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) on Thursday at 11 am.

The manifesto is based on the suggestions of more than one crore people. The saffron party had taken suggestions through its outreach programmes like 'Akansha Peti,' e-mails and social media platforms, Arjun Ram Meghwal said. Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies and all seats will be polling on November 23.

Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the media about the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ before leaving for campaigning at Ramganj Mandi and Ladpura Assembly seats of Kota.

When the Union minister was asked why the BJP delayed the release of its election manifesto for Rajasthan, Arjun Ram Meghwal said it was not a delay. He said the party adopted an outreach programme, which meant public participation, to prepare its 'Sankalp Patra.' Based on the suggestions the BJP received from the people, the ‘Sankalp Patra’ was made.

Arjun Ram Meghwal also exuded confidence that BJP emerged victorious in the Rajasthan Assembly election 2023. The Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 result will be declared on December 3.

Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday expelled former president of the Scheduled Tribe Morcha Jitendra Meena for contesting the Rajasthan Assembly election from the Bassi constituency against the party's officially endorsed candidate, Chandramohan Meena (retired IAS official), on the seat.

"You are contesting the Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023, being the primary member of BJP, against the officially declared candidate of Bassi region. Thus, you are guilty of breach of discipline mentioned in Section 25 (9) of the Constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Therefore, the State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan has decided to immediately expel you from the primary membership of BJP," read the letter addressed to Jitendra Meena.

