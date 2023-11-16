Rajasthan election 2023: BJP manifesto, made with suggestions of 1 crore people, to be released today
For its manifesto, BJP had taken suggestions through its outreach programmes like 'Akansha Peti,' e-mails and social media platforms, Arjun Ram Meghwal said
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its poll manifesto for Rajasthan today ahead of the Assembly election 2023. The BJP manifesto will be released by party chief JP Nadda in Jaipur. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said JP Nadda will release the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) on Thursday at 11 am.