Rajasthan election: Congress infighting on ticket distribution brings forth old rivalries
Infighting among Congress members in Rajasthan intensifies as the party releases its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly election. Frustration over ticket allocation leads to protests, resignations, and AICC notices to ministers.
The election season in Rajasthan has yet again exposed the infighting among the Congress members which has riddled the party ever since it formed Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. Just as elections are coming closer, disgruntled leaders from Congress and their supporters are taking to the streets. This time for securing tickets to contest the Rajasthan Assembly election 2023.