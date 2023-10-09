Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Full schedule, result date
Here is the full schedule and dates of the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023:
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates and the full schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh. The Assembly election 2023 for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held in a single phase, while the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 will be held in two phases. The counting of the votes to declare the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2023 will be announced on December 3.