The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates and the full schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh. The Assembly election 2023 for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held in a single phase, while the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 will be held in two phases. The counting of the votes to declare the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2023 will be announced on December 3.

The Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will cover a total of 679 constituencies. The polling in all five states will be conducted on different days beginning November 7 until November 30. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect.

Listed is the full schedule and dates of the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023:

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Full schedule, date of polling, result

Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies and all seats will be polling on November 23. The Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Result will be declared on December 3.

Issue of gazette notification: October 30

Last date of file nominations: November 6

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 9

Polling date: November 23

Counting date: December 3

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Full schedule, date of polling, result

Madhya Pradesh has 230 Assembly constituencies and all seats will be polling on November 17. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Result will be declared on December 3.

Issue of gazette notification: October 21

Last date to file nominations: October 30

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 2

Polling date: November 17

Counting date: December 3

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Full schedule, date of polling, result

Mizoram has 40 Assembly constituencies and all seats will be polling on November 7. The Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Result will be declared on December 3.

Issue of gazette notification: October 13

Last date to file nominations: October 20

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23

Polling date: November 7

Counting date: December 3

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full schedule, date of polling, result

Telangana has 119 Assembly constituencies and all seats will be polling on November 30. The Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Result will be declared on December 3.

Issue of gazette notification: November 3

Last date to file nominations: November 10

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 15

Polling date: November 30

Counting date: December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full schedule, date of polling, result

Chhattisgarh has 70 Assembly constituencies and the state will go to polls in two phases -- November 7 and November 17. While 20 seats will go to polls on November 7, the rest will vote on November 17. The Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Result will be declared on December 3.

Seats that will go to polls in first phase: 71 Pandariya, 72 Kawardha, 73 Khairagarh, 74 Dongargarh (SC), 75 Rajnandgaon, 76 Dongargaon, 77 Khujji, 78 Mohla-Manpur (ST), 79 Antagarh (ST), 80 Bhanupratappur (ST), 81 Kanker (ST), 82 Keshkal (ST), 83 Kondagaon (ST), 84 Narayanpur (ST), 85 Bastar (ST), 86 Jagdalpur, 87 Chitrakot (ST), 88 Dantewada (ST), 89 Bijapur (ST), 90 Konta (ST)

Seats that will go to polls in second phase: 1 Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST), 2 Manendragarh, 3 Baikunthpur, 4 Premnagar, 5 Bhatgaon, 6 Pratappur (ST), 7 Ramanujganj (ST), 8 Samri (ST), 9 Lundra (ST), 10 Ambikapur, 11 Sitapur (ST), 12 Jashpur (ST), 13 Kunkuri (ST), 14 Pathalgaon (ST), 15 Lailunga (ST), 16 Raigarh, 17 Sarangarh (SC), 18 Kharsia, 19 Dharamjaigarh (ST), 20 Rampur (ST), 21 Korba, 22 Katghora, 23 Pali-Tanakhar (ST), 24 Marwahi (ST), 25 Kota, 26 Lormi, 27 Mungeli (SC), 28 Takhatpur, 29 Bilha, 30 Bilaspur, 31 Beltara, 32 Masturi (SC), 33 Akaltara, 34 Janjgir-Champa, 35 Sakti, 36 Chandrapur, 37 Jaijaipur, 38 Pamgarh (SC), 39 Saraipali (SC), 40 Basna, 41 Khallari, 42 Mahasamund, 43 Bilaigarh (SC), 44 Kasdol, 45 Baloda Bazar, 46 Bhatapara, 47 Dharsiwa, 48 Raipur Rural, 49 Raipur City West, 50 Raipur City North, 51 Raipur City South, 52 Arang (SC), 53 Abhanpur, 54 Rajim, 55 Bindranawagarh (ST), 56 Sihawa (ST), 57 Kurud, 58 Dhamtari, 59 Sanjari Balod, 60 Dondi Lohara (ST), 61 Gunderdehi, 62 Patan, 63 Durg-Rural, 64 Durg City, 65 Bhilai Nagar, 66 Vaishali Nagar, 67 Ahiwara (SC), 68 Saja, 69 Bemetara, 70 Nawagarh (SC)

Phase 1 (20 Assembly constituency)

Issue of gazette notification: October 13

Last date to file nominations: October 20

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23

Polling date: November 7

Counting date: December 3

Phase 2 (70 Assembly constituencies)

Issue of gazette notification: October 21

Last date to file nominations: October 30

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 2

Polling date: November 17

Counting date: December 3

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!