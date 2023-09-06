comScore
Breaking News

Rajasthan polls 2023: Congress forms panels, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in core committee

 1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 04:20 PM IST Livemint

Congress President approves committees for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is the Convener of the Core Committee and Govind Ram Meghwal is the Chairperson of the Campaign Committee.

Congress President approves committees for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. (Ayush Sharma)Premium
Congress President approves committees for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. (Ayush Sharma)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday approved the proposal for forming committees for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Rajasthan.

As per the proposal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been appointed as Convener of the Core Committee. Both Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot are named in the core committee panel.

Meanwhile, Govind Ram Meghwal will be the Chairperson of the Campaign Committee.

Besides this, the Congress on Wednesday also announced a 26-member coordination committee. The coordination committee includes all top leaders of the state as well as the chief minister.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year and the Congress is aiming at retaining power in the state.

(This is a developing news)

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 04:33 PM IST
