Rajasthan polls 2023: Congress forms panels, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in core committee 06 Sep 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Congress President approves committees for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is the Convener of the Core Committee and Govind Ram Meghwal is the Chairperson of the Campaign Committee.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday approved the proposal for forming committees for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Rajasthan.
Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year and the Congress is aiming at retaining power in the state.
(This is a developing news)