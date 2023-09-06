Congress President approves committees for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is the Convener of the Core Committee and Govind Ram Meghwal is the Chairperson of the Campaign Committee.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday approved the proposal for forming committees for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the proposal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been appointed as Convener of the Core Committee. Both Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot are named in the core committee panel.

Meanwhile, Govind Ram Meghwal will be the Chairperson of the Campaign Committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides this, the Congress on Wednesday also announced a 26-member coordination committee. The coordination committee includes all top leaders of the state as well as the chief minister.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year and the Congress is aiming at retaining power in the state.