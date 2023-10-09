The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released their first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. On Monday the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that assembly polls in Rajasthan would be held on November 23, and results to the same will be declared on 3 December.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are among the seven BJP parliamentarians who will contest the Rajasthan Assembly polls. According to the list, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will be contesting from Jhotwara, Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Baba Balaknath from Tijara, Hansraj Meena from Sapotra and Kirodi Lal Meena to contest from Sawai Madhopur.

Diya Kumari is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

Diya Kumari is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

BJP has fielded Bablu Chaudhury from Jhunjhunu constituency. It is one of the crucial fifteeen constituencies to watch of for during the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls in NOvember.

Jat leader Sis Ram Ola represented the constituency thrice, and his son Brijendra Ola has been winning it since 2008. Rajasthan’s first Assembly Speaker Narottam Lal (Congress) was from here. Another former Speaker, Sumitra Singh, won here six times, four of them as a Congress candidate.

A BJP spokesperson told news agency PTI that the party's central election committee has approved the names of 41 candidates.

Amid rift with former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje group of the saffron party, it is worthy noting that any BJP leader of the ex-CM faction have not been mentioned in the list yet.

Rajasthan has the 200-member assembly for which polling will take place on November 23.

