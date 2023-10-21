Rajasthan polls: Congress' first list of candidates out, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot named
The party has named a total of 33 candidates in the first list, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot being fielded from Sardarpura and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot being issued the ticket for Tonk seat.
The ruling Congress has released its first list of candidates for the high-stake Assembly elections in Rajasthan, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot featuring in it.
Congress is yet to name its candidates from bulk of the state's 200 Assembly constituencies. The party is expected to finalise the names for more seats at the meeting of its Central Election Committee on October 22.
Notably, Rajasthan will go to polls in a single-phase election slated for November 25. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on December 3.
In the last Assembly elections held in 2018, the Congress had won 100 out of the 200 seats, and comfortably formed a government with support from smaller parties and independent candidates. Gehlot was appointed as the chief minister for the third time.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was the incumbent ruling party between 2013 and 2018, was reduced to 73 seats.
Rajasthan has shown a pattern of changing governments at every five years, as seen over the past couple of decades. Since 1993, the BJP and the Congress have been replacing each other at every five years, as neither of the two parties have been able to beat the anti-incumbency factor.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!