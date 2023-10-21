The ruling Congress has released its first list of candidates for the high-stake Assembly elections in Rajasthan, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot featuring in it.

The party has named a total of 33 candidates in the first list, that came amid speculations over intra-party tussle over the allocation of tickets. Both, Gehlot and Pilot, have been fielded from their incumbent Assembly seats of Sardarpura and Tonk, respectively. Other prominent names to feature in the list include Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotsara, who has been fielded from his incumbent seat of Lachhmangarh; former state cabinet minister Harish Chaudhary who has been issued the ticket from his present seat of Baytoo and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, who has also been named as the candidate from his bastion of Nathdwara. Here's the full list of candidates named by the Congress in first list:

Congress is yet to name its candidates from bulk of the state's 200 Assembly constituencies. The party is expected to finalise the names for more seats at the meeting of its Central Election Committee on October 22.

Notably, Rajasthan will go to polls in a single-phase election slated for November 25. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on December 3.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2018, the Congress had won 100 out of the 200 seats, and comfortably formed a government with support from smaller parties and independent candidates. Gehlot was appointed as the chief minister for the third time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was the incumbent ruling party between 2013 and 2018, was reduced to 73 seats.

Rajasthan has shown a pattern of changing governments at every five years, as seen over the past couple of decades. Since 1993, the BJP and the Congress have been replacing each other at every five years, as neither of the two parties have been able to beat the anti-incumbency factor.

