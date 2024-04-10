Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sent a legal notice to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accusing him of making defamatory statements against him on a TV channel recently. In the notice, Chandrasekhar has sought Tharoor to "immediately withdraw" all the allegations made against him and tender an "unconditional public apology".

The BJP leader also warned of “appropriate criminal and civil proceedings in a competent court of law", if the Congress MP fails to comply with the conditions of the legal notice within 24 hours.

In the notice, Chandrasekhar has alleged that Tharoor disseminated "patently false information" regarding bribing of key voters and influential figures such as parish priests, among others, by him.

Chandrasekhar is the BJP candidate for Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. He has been pitched against Congress MP Tharoor in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 scheduled for April 26 in the constituency.

The notice charged that Tharoor's statements were made with an intent to harm Chandrasekhar's reputation and image. “His remarks also disrespected the entire Christian community of Thiruvananthapuram and its leaders, as he had accused them of engaging in cash-for-votes activities," it added.

The Congress MP's statements were also in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The notice further claimed the statements were also targeted at injuring the BJP leader's election campaign and benefitting Tharoor in the elections.

It sought Tharoor to "immediately withdraw" all the allegations made against Chandrashekhar on April 6, tender an unconditional public apology to him in print and electronic media.

In the notice, MoS IT said the Congress MP should "cease, refrain and desist from defaming, harassing, hampering the reputation" of Chandrashekhar in the future.

