Rajeev Chandrasekhar sends defamation notice to Shashi Tharoor: 'Tender unconditional public apology'
Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses Shashi Tharoor of spreading false information about bribing voters and has sought retraction of allegations and public apology.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sent a legal notice to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accusing him of making defamatory statements against him on a TV channel recently. In the notice, Chandrasekhar has sought Tharoor to "immediately withdraw" all the allegations made against him and tender an "unconditional public apology".