Rajnath says INDIA bloc will have to face 'moye moye' moment at Lok Sabha elections 2024
Rajnath said the Opposition's alliance will struggle to weigh up and face the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ‘even if they are united’.
Confident of Bharatiya Janata Party's win in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took a dig at the INDIA bloc using meme terminology. The Union Minister said that the Opposition alliance do not stand a chance against the NDA or the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll because "desh ki janta moye moye kar degi".