Confident of Bharatiya Janata Party's win in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took a dig at the INDIA bloc using meme terminology. The Union Minister said that the Opposition alliance do not stand a chance against the NDA or the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll because "desh ki janta moye moye kar degi".

This can be loosely translated to Rajnath saying that the people will make the Opposition come a cropper in the elections.

The Union Minister was campaigning the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Ghaziabad. Sitting MLA Atul Garg has been fielded as BJP's candidate from Ghaziabad.

Rajnath said the Opposition's alliance will struggle to weigh up and face the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections “even if they are united".

"This is an alliance of convenience of some self-seeking Opposition leaders. However, they can't even face up to the NDA even if they are united. Iss desh ki janata iska bhi moye moye kar degi," he commented.

The viral 'moye moye' trend caught on from a Serbian song that gained massive traction on TikTok and subsequently spread to various social media platforms. Although the lyrics of the song hint at anguish, despair and nightmares, in India, netizens set the song along with hilarious reels and memes on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Rajnath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising India's prestige and profile on the world stage ever-since he got elected to office in 2014.

"The India of today is a powerful country. The world did not take us seriously earlier, but PM Modi worked a miracle to get us where he has. Today, when India speaks on a global forum, the whole world listens. This is a ringing endorsement and affirmation of where our country is today," he said adding that Indians should be proud of how the Russia Ukraine war was stopped for four-and-a-half hours to enable the passage of 22,500 Indian children from Ukraine.

Ghaziabad will poll for the Lok Sabha on April 26, in the second of the seven-phased elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Spread across five assembly areas of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Dhaulana (Hapur), the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency has over 29 lakh registered voters, according to officials.

(With agency inputs)

