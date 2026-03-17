Rajya Sabha election 2026 result: Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin victorious — Full list of winners for Haryana, Odisha, more

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections to fill 37 seats across 10 states were held on Monday, with 11 seats actually going to polls and the rest getting declared uncontested.

While 26 candidates in the fray won uncontested, the remaining 11 seats, including five in Bihar, four in Odisha, and two in Haryana were up for grabs.

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Bihar's longest-serving chief minister Nitish Kumar, who had earlier announced his move to the Rajya Sabha to everyone's surprise, was among the prominent candidates in this year's polls.

Nitish Kumar was among the winners as the NDA swept Bihar, winning all five seats.

In Odisha, two seats went to the the BJP, while one was won by the BJD and another by an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, spoils were split, with the BJP and the Congress winning one each.

Check the full list of winners below.

State Candidate Party Bihar Nitish Kumar JD(U) Bihar Nitin Nabin BJP Bihar Ram Nath Thakur JD(U) Bihar Shivesh Kumar BJP Bihar Upendra Kushwaha RLM Odisha Manmohan Samal BJP Odisha Sujeet Kumar BJP Odisha Santrupt Misra BJD Odisha Dilip Ray Independent Haryana Sanjay Bhatia BJP Haryana Karamvir Singh Boudh Congress

Uncontested winners As many as 26 candidates were elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament in the biennial Rajya Sabha elections this year, with many prominent names in the list.

In poll-bound West Bengal, four TMC nominees won their seats uncontested, while the BJP won the fifth. TMC's winners were Babul Supriyo, former state director general of police Rajeev Kumar, senior Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy and actor Koel Mallick. Former BJP state president Rahul Sinha was also elected unopposed. Notably, with the victory, Guruswamy became India's first openly queer Member of Parliament.

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In poll-bound Tamil Nadu as well, all six candidates also won uncontested. AIADMK sitting MP M Thambidurai and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss were elected along two candidates from the ruling DMK — Tiruchi Siva and J Constantine Ravindran. Congress candidate M Christopher Tilak and DMDK treasurer L K Sudeesh were also elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, all seven nominees won unopposed. These included six candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance as well as NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

In Telangana, Congress nominees Abhishek Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy were elected unopposed, while in Himachal Pradesh, Congress candidate Anurag Sharma, a close aide of chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, secured victory.

In Assam, the BJP nominees Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowalla, and UPPL Pramod Boro secured victory uncontested.

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Meanwhile, in Chhatisgarh, Congress nominee Phulo Devi Netam and BJP candidate Laxmi Verma won uncontested.

About the Author Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More ✕ Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.