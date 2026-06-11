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Rajya Sabha elections: BJP candidates elected unopposed in MP; Mallikarjun Kharge among 4 elected from Karnataka

All three BJP candidates from Madhya Pradesh were elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha elections. Additionally, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was among four candidates unanimously elected from Karnataka, according to officials.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated11 Jun 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP candidates elected in MP; Kharge, 3 others from Karnataka
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP candidates elected in MP; Kharge, 3 others from Karnataka
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Rajya Sabha elections: The Returning Officer announced that all three BJP candidates from Madhya Pradesh had been elected unopposed. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was among four candidates who were unanimously elected from Karnataka, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

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About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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