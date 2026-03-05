Rajya Sabha elections: Congress fields Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Telangana; names 6 candidates for polls

The Congress on Thursday released its list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, with Abhishek Manu Singhvi—a sitting Rajya Sabha MP and current advisor to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy—among those nominated by the grand old party.

The list of candidates for the upcoming polls was approved by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The list of candidates is as follows:

Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy from Telangana.

Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh.

Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana.

Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh.

M. Christopher Tilak from Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Vem Narender Reddy, who is considered a close aide to Telangana CM Reddy, expressed gratitude towards the Congress high command upon being nominated by the party to contest the Rajya Sabha polls.

"My heartfelt thanks to the honorable Sonia Gandhi for announcing me as the Congress Party's Rajya Sabha candidate, to the Congress Party National President Mallikarjun Kharge, to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, to AICC Secretary KC Venugopal, to MP Priyanka Gandhi, to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to Congress Affairs In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, to PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and to the Congress Party High Command," wrote Reddy on X.

When are the Rajya Sabha biennial elections? The polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections to fill 37 seats across 10 states is slated to take place on March 16.

Counting of votes will begin the same day, from 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The last date of nominations for the Rajya Sabha biennial polls is today—March 5—followed by scrutiny on Friday, March 6.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9, as per the government notification.