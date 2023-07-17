Rajya Sabha poll: Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien, 9 others to be elected unopposed, BJP likely to miss majority mark2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST
The BJP is set to gain another seat in the Rajya Sabha, surging the count of the JP Nadda led party's members in the Upper House of the Parliament to 93
Eleven members of the Rajya Sabha are set to be re-elected unopposed, according to media reports. These include India's External Affairs member and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Jaishankar, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien.
