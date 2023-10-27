Rath Prabhari row: EC orders govt to halt BJP's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in poll-bound states
Rath Prabhari row: Elections Commission says Rath Prabhari order cannot be implemented in poll-bound states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram. EC cites code of conduct, directs activities relating to yatra to be halted until December 5
Rath Prabhari row: The Election Commission of India (EC) has said that the Rath Prabhari order shared by the Narendra Modi-led government cannot be implemented in poll-bound states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.
