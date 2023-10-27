Rath Prabhari row: The Election Commission of India (EC) has said that the Rath Prabhari order shared by the Narendra Modi-led government cannot be implemented in poll-bound states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assembly Elections in these five states are scheduled to be held throughout the month of November and the results will be declared on 3 December.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of six months to ensure the full saturation of his government's welfare schemes. The order had received backlash from Opposition members like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party spokesperson Pawan Khera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rath Prabhari order stated that senior officers of ranks as high as joint secretary, director and deputy secretary are to be deployed to all 765 districts of the country as "Rath Prabharis" to "showcase achievements of the last nine years of Government of India".

The EC has directed the central government to not undertake the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' by the ‘Rath Prabharis’ in any poll-bound state. The move comes a day after the PM Modi government had said that the Yatra would not enter any poll-bound state till the model code of conduct was withdrawn.

Times of India reports that the EC in a letter to cabinet secretary has said, “It has been brought to the notice of the commission that a letter has been circulated to the ministries for nomination of senior officers as 'district Rath Prabharis' or special officers for the proposed Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra starting from November 20."

The EC cited the code of conduct that came into effect on 9 October, when the assembly election dates were announced for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and for one assembly seat in Nagaland.

The commission directed that activities relating to the yatra should not be undertaken until December 5 - when the elections are scheduled to be completed - in the poll-going constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Few days ago Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had shared an internal order of the agriculture secretary of 14 October regarding showcasing or celebrating the achievements of the last nine years of the Modi government through the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra" proposed to be organised across the country for disseminating information, awareness and extending services at the gram panchayat level from 20 November to 25 January.

