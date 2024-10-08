Nowshera J&K Election Results 2024: BJP Prez Ravinder Raina trails by huge margin, NC leads

  • Nowshera J&K Election Results 2024: BJP President Ravinder Raina is significantly trailing by 7721 votes in the Nowshera J&K Election Results 2024.

Livemint
Updated8 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Nowshera J&K Election Results 2024: BJP’s J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina (File)
Nowshera J&K Election Results 2024: BJP’s J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina (File)

Nowshera J&K Election Results 2024: Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina is trailing by a huge margin of 11443 votes. With this, National Conference (NC) candidate Surinder Kumar Choudhary is receiveing remarkable number of votes and is leading with 16527 votes while Raina has managed to grab 24517 votes, Election Commission (ECI) data shows. 

Jammu & Kashmir Election Results 2024 Live Updates

According to the latest figures from the ECI, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN) is leading with 41 seats while BJP with 26 seats, Congress with 10 seats. Additionally, Independents are leading with 6 seats.

Also Read | J&K Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List

In the 90-member assembly seats, the Congress in alliance with National Conference (NC) contested these elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), based in the valley, chose to contest independently.

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, this was the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019. According to poll panel data, 63.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded in all three phases. A voter turnout of 61% was registered in the first phase, 57.3% in the second phase of voting and 68.72% in the third phase.

 

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsNowshera J&K Election Results 2024: BJP Prez Ravinder Raina trails by huge margin, NC leads

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.10
    12:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.2 (-3.16%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    274.75
    12:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    7.4 (2.77%)

    Wipro share price

    523.20
    12:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.2 (-1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    909.65
    12:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -18.45 (-1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    7,951.00
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    501.55 (6.73%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,532.65
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    46.35 (3.12%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,524.95
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    64.05 (1.85%)

    Coforge share price

    7,255.55
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    47.4 (0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.15
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.65 (-4.22%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.40
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.9 (-2.98%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,346.50
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -34.4 (-2.49%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,159.10
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -27.85 (-2.35%)
    More from Top Losers

    One 97 Communications share price

    711.20
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    59.6 (9.15%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    583.55
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.71%)

    Trent share price

    7,951.00
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    501.55 (6.73%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    479.00
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    28.7 (6.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.