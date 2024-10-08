Nowshera J&K Election Results 2024: Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina is trailing by a huge margin of 11443 votes. With this, National Conference (NC) candidate Surinder Kumar Choudhary is receiveing remarkable number of votes and is leading with 16527 votes while Raina has managed to grab 24517 votes, Election Commission (ECI) data shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest figures from the ECI, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN) is leading with 41 seats while BJP with 26 seats, Congress with 10 seats. Additionally, Independents are leading with 6 seats.

In the 90-member assembly seats, the Congress in alliance with National Conference (NC) contested these elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), based in the valley, chose to contest independently.

Meanwhile, this was the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019. According to poll panel data, 63.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded in all three phases. A voter turnout of 61% was registered in the first phase, 57.3% in the second phase of voting and 68.72% in the third phase.

