Republicans adjust their attacks for their new foe, Kamala Harris
Summary
- Ms Harris inherits some of Joe Biden’s vulnerabilities—and brings a few of her own
DONALD TRUMP SPOKE at the Republican National Convention for more than 90 minutes, often going off script. But he never once said “Kamala Harris". The former president and his advisers built a campaign around attacking Joe Biden and stuck to that message relentlessly. Yet Mr Trump has found himself with a new rival just over 100 days out from the election. The Trump team’s modified message began to take shape almost as soon as Mr Biden had dropped out and Ms Harris began to consolidate support for the Democratic nomination.