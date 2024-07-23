Republicans adjust their attacks for their new foe, Kamala Harris

As America’s first female, non-white vice-president, she has also been the object of plenty of sexist and racist attacks. No doubt that will continue, especially as some argue that she owes her ascent to her race and gender rather than to merit. The question is how Mr Trump, who has alienated suburban women in past campaigns, will comport himself. Now that Mr Biden has dropped out, Mr Trump said, “I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC." After eagerly accepting Mr Biden’s debate terms, Mr Trump may calculate that avoiding an on-camera confrontation with Ms Harris would serve him best.