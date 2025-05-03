‘Resounding victory’: PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australia PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 3) congratulated Anthony Albanese on securing a historic second term as Australia’s Prime Minister, calling his victory a sign of “enduring faith” in his leadership.

Advertisement

PM Modi posted the message on X (formerly Twitter), shortly after Albanese declared victory following a high-stakes national election.

“Congratulations @AlboMP on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the growing partnership between the two Indo-Pacific democracies, saying he looked forward to working closely with the Albanese government to boost regional cooperation.

“I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.

Albanese visited India in March 2023, where he and Modi agreed to expand cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

Advertisement

Australia is home to a large Indian diaspora, and both leaders have regularly highlighted people-to-people links as a cornerstone of bilateral relations.

Albanese’s re-election—marking the first time in 21 years that an Australian Prime Minister has won back-to-back three-year terms—was seen as a mandate for continuity in Australia’s foreign policy, especially in the Indo-Pacific.