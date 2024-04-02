Samajwadi Party candidate list: SP fields contestants from Agra and Meerut Lok Sabha seats
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Samajwadi Party has issued another list of candidates for the upcoming polls and changed its Meerut contestant
Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced its candidate list for Agra and Meerut Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the general elections 2024 in the country, beginning from April 19. In its fresh candidate list, Samajwadi Party has has contested Atul Pradhan – the current MLA from Sardhana – from Meerut Lok Sabha seat and Suresh Chandra Kadam from Agra. The Samajwadi Party had earlier fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut.