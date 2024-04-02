Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced its candidate list for Agra and Meerut Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the general elections 2024 in the country, beginning from April 19. In its fresh candidate list, Samajwadi Party has has contested Atul Pradhan – the current MLA from Sardhana – from Meerut Lok Sabha seat and Suresh Chandra Kadam from Agra. The Samajwadi Party had earlier fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polling in Meerut is scheduled in the second phase (April 26) and in Agra, in the third phase (May 7) of the seven-phase general elections.

As the Samajwadi Party announced Atul Pradhan's name in its candidate list, he took to social media platform X and said, “I thank Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who gave me an opportunity to raise the voice and serve the great people of Meerut! Together, we will continuously fight for the rights and justice of the poor, youth and farmers!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its fifth list of candidates, has fielded actor Arun Govil, known for playing the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayana’, from the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency, replacing three-time MP Rajendra Agarwal.

Beginning April 19, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases until June 1 when the last phase will be held. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1, respectively. The votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on June 4.

(With agency inputs)

