Suverna Karanje in her complaint said Sunil Raut referred to her as ‘bakri’ in a very ‘disturbing manner’.

Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut has landed in a soup after he made a "bakri kategi" remark which Shiv Sena candidate from Vikhroli constituency Suvarna Karanje said was directed at her. Suvarna Karanje is contesting against Sunil Raut in Vikhroli constituency in the Maharashtra election 2024.

Suvarna Karanje has also filed a complaint to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and sought action against Sunil Raut over objectionable remarks on her. In her complaint, Suverna Karanje said the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate's comment was a “violation of ethical and respectful conduct in public discourse."

She said Sunil Raut referred to her as "bakri" – which in English means a goat – in a very "disturbing manner".

The complaint read: “On 5th November 2024, a video was widely circulated on social media where MLA Sunil Raut is seen making highly derogatory, inflammatory, threatening remarks against me, Suvarna Karanje, his opponent for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections from Vikhroli assembly constituency. In the video, Mr. Raut refers to me as 'Bakri' (goat) in a highly demeaning manner and in an extremely disturbing and provocative statement, he declares that he will 'behead the Bakri' on 20th November, the day of elections."

"These comments, made in the presence of a gathering of individuals from a particular community are not only an open insult to my dignity as a woman and political candidate but also constitute an explicit and dangerous threat. Such remarks are clearly giving a message to slaughter me in public like a 'Bakri'. The remarks have the potential to incite communal tension, hatred and violence in an already charged political environment," Suvarna Karanje added.

Further, Suvarna Karanje requested the Election Commission to take immediate action against Sunil Raut and arrest and disqualify him from contesting the Assembly polls.

"I urgently request the Election Commission to take immediate action against MLA Sunil Raut and arrest him and disqualify him from contesting in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election and hold him accountable for his words and actions, in line with the law and code of conduct. I would also like to urge you to review my security details in case his followers try to take action against me by getting influenced by his statement," she said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also reacted to the controversy.

In a post on X, it said, “The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the abusive and derogatory remarks reportedly made by Mr. Sunil Raut, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, against Ms. Suvarna Karanje, an election contestant, as reported from Maharashtra. Such statements demonstrate a blatant disrespect for women’s rights and dignity. NCW has taken Suo motu cognisance in this matter and has directed the Mumbai Police to take immediate and stringent action on the FIR registered in connection with this misconduct."

An FIR has been filed against Sunil Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate for the Vikhroli constituency and brother of Sanjay Raut, for allegedly making objectionable comments about Karanje. The FIR cites Sections 79, 351(2), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Reports indicate that during an election rally, Sunil Raut referred to Suvarna Karanje, the Vikhroli candidate from the Shiv Sena Shinde faction, as a “scapegoat."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised Sunil Raut's remark "Bali ka Bakra" as sexist and linked it to misogyny.