Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News: The Sardarpura Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared today, December 3. The Election Commission (EC) will start the counting of the votes in the Sardarpura Assembly constituency in Rajasthan at 8 am and the early trends are expected to start pouring in a little while later. In the Sardarpura Assembly constituency, Congress leader and incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has won this seat since 1998, is up against BJP's Mahendra Singh Rathore.
Counting of votes to begin soon
Ashok Gehlot hoping for a comeback for 6th time
