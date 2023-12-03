Hello User
Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News: Counting to begin at 8 am

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:39 AM IST
Livemint

Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News: The counting of votes in the Sardarpura Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News

Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News: Ashok Gehlot is contesting from Sardarpura Assembly constituency

Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News: The Sardarpura Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared today, December 3. The Election Commission (EC) will start the counting of the votes in the Sardarpura Assembly constituency in Rajasthan at 8 am and the early trends are expected to start pouring in a little while later. In the Sardarpura Assembly constituency, Congress leader and incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has won this seat since 1998, is up against BJP's Mahendra Singh Rathore.

03 Dec 2023, 07:39 AM IST Counting of votes to begin soon

Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News: Counting of the votes will begin in less than half an hour now.

03 Dec 2023, 06:52 AM IST Ashok Gehlot hoping for a comeback for 6th time

Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Ashok Gehlot has won Sardarpura seat since 1998 and he's hoping for a comeback for the sixth time. In 1998, Ashok Gehlot had won the seat in the Sardarpura by-election.

03 Dec 2023, 06:08 AM IST Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of the votes in the Sardarpura Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am by the Election Commission.

