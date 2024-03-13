SBI submits electoral bonds details to EC in compliance with SC order: What comes next?
SBI submitted data on Electoral Bonds to EC following SC order. EC to publish data by 15 March, before 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 12 March, submitted details of Centre's controversial Electoral Bonds to the Election Commission of India. The EC will now publish the data by 15 March, in compliance with a Supreme Court order.
