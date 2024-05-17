SC seeks EC response on plea over mismatch, delay in voter turnout data: 'Why is it difficult to put it on website'
The counsel appearing for the Election Commission argued that the real-time voter turnout figures given by the Voter Turnout App are tentative because it is being updated on a realtime basis. “So any mismatch with the App Data and Form 17C data is not material,” he said.
The Supreme Court sought a response from the Election Commission within a week over an application that alleging a mismatch in voting percentage data of the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The court will hear the matter on May 24, before the sixth phase of voting.