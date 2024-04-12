'Scan to see scam': DMK launches quirky 'scanner' poster of PM Modi highlighting 'corruption' by BJP | Watch
DMK party in Tamil Nadu creates a unique poster of PM Modi as a scanner exposing alleged BJP scams. Scanning 'Ji Pay' reveals corruption through electoral bonds, CAG report irregularities, infrastructure project corruption, and more.
Amid the high-octane campaign in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha election, the ruling DMK party in the state has launched a quirky poster against PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has taken internet by storm.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message