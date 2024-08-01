September rate cut would thrust Fed into brutal election campaign

The central bank cut rates by a half-percentage point in July 1992, and then by a quarter point that September, as the economy struggled to recover from a recession. The July cut came days after President George H.W. Bush, who was seeking re-election, called for lower rates. (Bush lost and, years later, blamed then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan for keeping rates too high.) In May 2000, the Fed raised rates to a nine-year high and held them there until January 2001, when it began lowering rates rapidly. The Fed started lifting rates in June 2004 and did so at every subsequent policy meeting while President George W. Bush faced a close-fought re-election battle. The Fed slashed rates throughout 2008 as a slowdown in the housing market spawned a major financial crisis in the weeks before the election. In September 2012, officials launched a controversial and novel bond-buying stimulus program while President Barack Obama sought re-election. In September 2020, the Fed made bold promises to hold rates at a low level after the economy emerged from the pandemic amid fears that the central bank might be out of ammunition.