Setback to Sharad Pawar weeks before Maharashtra elections, SC allows Ajit Pawar’s NCP to use clock symbol

  • In a major relief to Ajit Pawar's NCP, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to use the clock symbol in its publicity material, however, the faction has been asked to add disclaimer that the matter was sub-judice before the apex court.

Livemint
Updated24 Oct 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar at the samvidhan bachao (save the Constitution) rally in Pune. (File Photo)
Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar at the samvidhan bachao (save the Constitution) rally in Pune. (File Photo)(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

In a major setback to Sharad Pawar weeks before Maharashtra assembly elections, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed Ajit Pawar's NCP to use the ‘clock’ symbol in its publicity material.

However, the apex court asked Ajit Pawar faction to add disclaimer that the matter was sub-judice before it.

While issuing notice to the Ajit Pawar-led faction, Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order on a plea filed by the rival Sharad Pawar-led NCP, reported PTI.

Also Read | ‘Confident people will bless me’: Aditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli

Appearing for Sharad Pawar faction, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted the Ajit Pawar group should be restrained from using the ‘clock’ symbol as it didn't use the disclaimer in their campaign materials and 'misled' voters.

“They have been blatantly not using the disclaimer. They want to piggyback on me. Nobody should enjoy the goodwill of the symbol which is sub-judice,” Singhvi argued.

Singhvi demanded that Ajit Pawar group should be allocated a new symbol for the assembly elections. However, Senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for Ajit Pawar, opposed Singhvi's submissions.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 93% MLAs crorepatis, 60% with criminal cases in outgoing assembly

Following that, the top court directed Ajit Pawar to file a fresh undertaking.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of the NCP MLAs, and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Eknath Shinde.

On February 15, 2024, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar held the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar to be the real NCP.

Also Read | MVA allies to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra Election 2024

What Ajit Pawar's lawyer argued?

— Senior advocate Balbir Singh opposed Singhvi's submissions and said all pamphlets and campaign materials contained the disclaimers as directed by the apex court.

— They are showing false documents. We have given disclaimers in our publicity material.

— They came up with the same allegations during the Lok Sabha polls which was rejected. I am willing to file all documents and pamphlets.

Who has which symbols

— The Election Commission allotted the NCP's ‘clock’ symbol to the group led by Ajit Pawar.

— On March 19, the top court allowed the Sharad Pawar faction to use "Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar" as its name along with the symbol of a man blowing “turha”.

The NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, along with former Lok Sabha speaker Purno Sangma and Tariq Anwar.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsSetback to Sharad Pawar weeks before Maharashtra elections, SC allows Ajit Pawar’s NCP to use clock symbol

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.