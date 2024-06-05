Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, laughed off when asked about reports claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take the oath for the third time on June 8.

"Acha, dekhten hai, Rashtrapati Bhavan ko bataya? Acha theek hai dekhten hai [We will see, did he tell this to President, okay we'll see]," Tharoor said while speaking with news agency ANI on Wednesday. Several reports claimed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take oath for a third time on Saturday, June 8.

Tharoor's statement came a day after the Election Commission declared the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results. As per the results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats – over 30 seats short of the majority mark. The Congress won 99 seats. According to reports, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won around 290 seats, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc won around 230 seats.

Neither the NDA nor the INDIA bloc have staked a claim to form the government before President Droupadi Murmu.

What Shashi Tharoor said

After winning the Thiruvananthapuram seat, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said, “...I can say that the people have shown that they wanted change. I had clearly said that the exit polls were wrong..."

Exit Polls on June 1 had predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA. Almost all the exit polls projected 350-370 seats for the NDA and 107-140 seats for the Opposition's INDIA bloc. However, the official results showed the BJP winning 240 seats, and the NDA bagging around 290 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

He said the Lok Sabha election results are “already a vindication of what I have told people that I have been seeing on the ground, which was nothing like what the exit polls were claiming".

“Therefore, this result in many ways is a vindication of the kind of retail politics we did, talking to people and raising their issues," Tharoor told news agency PTI.

Tharoor defeated Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He reached Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the INDIA bloc leaders' meeting.

