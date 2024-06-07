Senior Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to be the Leader of Opposition as BJP-led NDA claims third term. Shashi Tharoor hails Gandhi as 'man of the match' for Lok Sabha elections. Congress won 99 seats, making Gandhi eligible for the post for the first time since 2014.

Senior Congress leaders have called for Rahul Gandhi to become the Leader of Opposition as the BJP-led NDA stakes claim to form the government for a third term. Party leader Shashi Tharoor also dubbed him ' the man of the match' for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won 99 seats in the recently concluded polls — becoming eligible to hold the post for the first time since 2014.

“He and Congress president (Mallikarjun) Kharge campaigned extensively throughout the country, but Kharge is in the Rajya Sabha where he leads the Opposition and it would only be fitting that Rahul Gandhi does the same in the Lok Sabha. I have certainly conveyed my view both publicly and privately in that regard…I think we have a strong number now to stand up to the government and it should be a leader who is undoubtedly the most popular in the party," Tharoor told PTI.

"Congress is a big party and Rahul Gandhi is our party leader. If Rahul Gandhi takes over that post... People also want Rahul Gandhi to become the PM soon," added fellow party leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Bengaluru court in defamation case filed by BJP Tharoor said electorate have given a "comeuppance" to the BJP's “overweening arrogance" and its “my way or the high way attitude" during the recent polls.

“It will be a challenge for Mr (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah who have not been used to consulting very much in running their government and I think this is going to test their ability to change their way of functioning and be more accommodative and more conciliatory within the government and also I hope with the opposition," Tharoor opined.

The BJP secured 240 seats during the recent elections — failing to gain an absolute majority for the first time since 2014. The party will now be compelled to rely on its allies in order to form the government. Reports indicate that the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and a few other allies have called for 'modifications' in the Agniveer scheme while both Andhra Pradesh and Bihar politicians seek special category status for their states.

