Smriti Irani reacts to Congress' defeat in Haryana, says 'party rejecting result means...'

The BJP secured 48 seats in Haryana, achieving an absolute majority for a third consecutive term. Modi thanked the people and party members for their support. In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance also gained a majority with 48 seats, while the BJP won 29 seats.

Published8 Oct 2024, 10:09 PM IST
BJP leader Smriti Irani congratulated the people of Haryana for party's lanslide victory in the Assembly elections
BJP leader Smriti Irani congratulated the people of Haryana for party's lanslide victory in the Assembly elections(PTI)

BJP leader Smriti Irani congratulated the people of Haryana for party's lanslide victory in the Assembly elections and speaking on J&K poll results she said it is a symbol creation of a new India

BJP leader said, "Today is the victory of the development work done in Haryana under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. I thank the workers and congratulate them. If the Congress party rejects the results of Haryana, it means that the Congress party is rejecting the Constitution and democratic structure of the country."

“...As an Indian, it is my pride that the elections were conducted peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir. Today's verdict is a symbol of people's dedication towards the creation of a new India...,” she further said.

 

Haryana Assembly election results

The BJP won 48 seats in Haryana assembly, getting absolute majority in the 90-member House. The party is poised to form its third successive government in the state.

Expressing heartfelt thanks to the people of Haryana, he conveyed his gratefulness to them for giving the BJP a majority for a third straight term.

Describing the win as a grand victory, he hailed the party's "hardworking" members for serving the people and taking the organisation's development agenda to them. "The BJP has achieved this historic win due to this," Modi asserted.

J&K Assembly election results

National Conference-Congress alliance has secured absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, winning 48 seats.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) carried the alliance to victory by winning 42 seats in the results declared on Tuesday. Congress could win only six seats. Ninety seats went to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The BJP also put up a strong performance, winning 29 seats.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP secured three seats, while Sajad Gani Lone's People's Conference and Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each. CPI(M) also won one seat. Independents won seven seats.

BJP got 25.64 per cent vote share followed by the National Conference with 23.43 per cent and Congress with 11.97 per cent.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 10:09 PM IST
