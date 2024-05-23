Sonia Gandhi's message to Delhi voters: 'Every vote of yours will create employment, empower women'
Sonia appealed to the Delhi voters to ensure that the candidates of Congress and INDIA bloc win with a huge margin in all the seven seats of the national capital.
Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday shared a message for the Delhi voters who will be exercising their right to vote in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 25. In her message, Sonia said that every vote that the Delhiites cast to the Congress would create employment and help empower women.