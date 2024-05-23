Sonia appealed to the Delhi voters to ensure that the candidates of Congress and INDIA bloc win with a huge margin in all the seven seats of the national capital.

Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday shared a message for the Delhi voters who will be exercising their right to vote in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 25. In her message, Sonia said that every vote that the Delhiites cast to the Congress would create employment and help empower women.

In a video message shared on the Indian National Congress (INC) official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sonia Gandhi addressed the voters of Delhi with "my dear Delhiites". She said that the ongoing elections are "very important".

"This election is to save the country's democracy and constitution. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation, attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your role in this fight," she said.

She added, “Every single vote of yours will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women, and build an equitable and equal India in a golden future."

Sonia then appealed to the Delhi voters to ensure that the candidates of the Congress and INDIA bloc win by a huge margin in all seven seats of the national capital.

Thursday (May 3) is the last day of campaigning in the city. All seven seats in Delhi will go to the polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 25.

Also read: All set for pitched capital battle as 7 Delhi seats vote in phase 6 this weekend

The contest in the national capital has become interesting as it is a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INDIA bloc parties – the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting four seats while the Congress has fielded candidates in three seats as per the seat-sharing agreement. The BJP, which won all 7 seats of Delhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has dropped all but one Members of Parliament (MP) for the 2024 elections.

