Sri Lanka elections result 2024 LIVE Updates: Sri Lankans went to the polls on Saturday to elect the nation’s 10th president, marking the first election since the devastating 2022 economic crisis that led to a loan default.
Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who succeeded Rajapaksa and has been working to revitalize Sri Lanka's economy, is running for re-election. He faces competition from Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and Sajith Premadasa from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party.
Turnout was at nearly 70 percent an hour before polling stations closed at 4:00 pm (1030 GMT), an election commission official said, citing provisional figures.
Counting to the Sri Lanka elections to declare the 10th President of the nation of 22 million people will begin at 6pm.
Sri Lanka elections result 2024 LIVE Updates: Economic challenges were the focal point of the eight-week campaign, with widespread public frustration stemming from the hardships experienced since the crisis peaked two years ago.
Official statistics reveal that Sri Lanka's poverty rate surged to 25 percent between 2021 and 2022, pushing an additional 2.5 million people below the threshold of $3.65 a day.
Experts caution that the nation’s economy remains precarious, with payments on its $46 billion foreign debt still on hold since the government default in 2022.
The IMF has noted that the reforms implemented by Wickremesinghe's administration are starting to yield positive results, with gradual economic growth returning.
“A lot of progress has been made," said Julie Kozack from the IMF during a press briefing in Washington last week. “However, the country is not out of the woods yet."
Sri Lanka elections result 2024 LIVE Updates: In previous elections, the competition typically involved just two closely matched candidates, resulting in a clear winner, with second or third preferences never needing to be tallied.
However, this time around, with multiple candidates vying for the position and three of them garnering substantial support, analysts suggest there’s a genuine chance that no single candidate will achieve the necessary 50 percent majority. This could extend the vote counting process beyond the usual timeframe.
Polls indicate that Dissanayake may be the frontrunner in the presidential race. The Sri Lanka Opinion Tracker Survey by the Institute for Health Policy (IHP) shows the leftist leader leading with 48 percent support, while Sajith Premadasa follows with 25 percent, and incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe comes in third at 20 percent. Namal Rajapaksa trails significantly with just 5 percent.
Additionally, the website Numbers.Ik, which aggregates statistics about Sri Lanka, reports Dissanayake at 40 percent, with Premadasa at 29 percent and Wickremesinghe at 25 percent. These figures are based on online data collected from September 9 to September 16.
Political analyst Kusal Perera told AFP it was difficult to predict a winner from the three-way race -- the first in the island's history.
"What is clear is that no candidate will surpass the 50 percent mark" needed to win outright, he said.
Officials would then carry out a count of second- and third-preference votes to determine the winner.
More than 17 million people were eligible to vote in the election, with more than 63,000 police deployed to guard polling booths and counting centres in schools and temples.
The voting in Sri Lanka began at 7amon Saturday across the country’s 13,134 polling stations. Polls closed at 4pm.
Vote counting is expected to start at 6pm.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe faces a challenging fight for re-election as he seeks to secure a fresh mandate to continue the austerity measures that have stabilized Sri Lanka's economy and alleviated months of shortages in food, fuel, and medicine.